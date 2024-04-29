In pictures: Daytime fun at Kelpies 10 as crowds flock to Falkirk's Helix Park

The sun shone on a day of celebrations for Falkirk district’s iconic landmarks, The Kelpies.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST

Over 10,000 people flocked to the Helix Park for the daytime fun and evening concert.

During the day celebrations, visitors were able to enjoy street theatre, circus performers, artists, face painting, community stalls, a local producers’ market, and folk tales and songs from renowned Scottish storyteller James MacDonald Reid.

There was also a Clydesdale demo ring where the horses were able to show their traditional skills, while a Unicorn Dance Party had the youngsters moving.

Local community groups, including Sing Forth Choir and Wallacestone, Camelon and Falkirk Schools Pipe Bands, provided additional entertainment.

The day events culminated in a huge family ceilidh under The Kelpies, with chart-topping ceilidh band Whisky Kiss, complete with the band’s `Oscar- winning piper’, Ciaren Ross.

Falkirk Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Since their original construction, The Kelpies have brought millions of visitors from Scotland, the UK and across the globe to witness these iconic structures that feature so prominently on our local landscape.

"The Kelpies 10 event has been a great way to celebrate their presence and ensure the interest that they generate continues for decades to come.”

James Silcock, 13, and his bandmates from Falkirk Schools Pipe Band perform the Kelpies 10 Reel he wrote to celebrate the occasion.

1. Kelpies 10

James Silcock, 13, and his bandmates from Falkirk Schools Pipe Band perform the Kelpies 10 Reel he wrote to celebrate the occasion. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Lots to look at in the traders market.

2. Kelpies 10

Lots to look at in the traders market. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Ahva Elder with Clydesdale horse Jed.

3. Kelpies 10

Ahva Elder with Clydesdale horse Jed. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Members of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron of the air cadets had a stall at the event.

4. Kelpies 10

Members of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron of the air cadets had a stall at the event. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk