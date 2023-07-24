News you can trust since 1845
Events took place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 to mark the 725th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk. (Pics: Scott Louden)Events took place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 to mark the 725th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk. (Pics: Scott Louden)
In pictures: Day of events to mark the 725th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk

People from across the Falkirk district came together to mark the 725th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk on Saturday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

A special commemorative event was held at the cairn in Callendar Park, organised by the Society of John de Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, to remember those who had lost their lives in the battle. Participants then made their way to Falkirk town centre, led by Uphall Station Pipe Band. Throughout the day a number of events and activities took place in the town centre in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

Among them were living history and re-enactments within the grounds of Trinity Church, aerial displays with the Wolanski events team and musical performances.

Falkirk District Wargame Club recreated the battle using model terrain and approximately 1000 model figures. There was also a medieval market and a competition for the kids for the best dressed.

The commemoration was organised by members of the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace.

The commemoration was organised by members of the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace. Photo: Scott Louden

Making their way to the cairn in Callendar Park.

Making their way to the cairn in Callendar Park. Photo: Scott Louden

The event marked the 725th anniversary of the battle.

The event marked the 725th anniversary of the battle. Photo: Scott Louden

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn attended the commemoration event in Callendar Park on Saturday.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn attended the commemoration event in Callendar Park on Saturday. Photo: Scott Louden

