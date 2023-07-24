In pictures: Day of events to mark the 725th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk
A special commemorative event was held at the cairn in Callendar Park, organised by the Society of John de Graeme and the Society of William Wallace, to remember those who had lost their lives in the battle. Participants then made their way to Falkirk town centre, led by Uphall Station Pipe Band. Throughout the day a number of events and activities took place in the town centre in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.
Among them were living history and re-enactments within the grounds of Trinity Church, aerial displays with the Wolanski events team and musical performances.
Falkirk District Wargame Club recreated the battle using model terrain and approximately 1000 model figures. There was also a medieval market and a competition for the kids for the best dressed.