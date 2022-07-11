In pictures: Dandelion Free For All event as Floating Garden berths in shadow of the Kelpies

And to mark the arrival of the garden, created by Dandelion, a mini festival and giveaways took place with a Free For All event at the weekend.

On Saturday there was an opportunity for residents and visitors to pick up some free plants, hear the magnificent Flower Singer – at five metres tall – and to grab some growing tips from the expert team.

It was all part of a major creative programme, by Dandelion, that champions ‘growing-your-own' and sharing food, ideas, music, knowledge and community.

The floating garden, which will remain docked at the Kelpies until September, is one of 13 ‘unexpected gardens’ created by the team in unusual spaces.

It has been delivered in partnership with Scottish Canals to realise the Dandelion vision on the waterways of Scotland. It has already toured the Scottish canal network travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh during June and July.

The garden features two barges – the first converted into a ‘floating allotment’ complete with polytunnel, shed, raised beds and three of Dandelion’s unique ‘cubes of perpetual light’ which are accelerated growing cubes. The second barge is a ‘floating ecosystem’ drawing sustenance from the canal and in the process cleaning the water and feeding the plants.

The Free For All event at the Helix Park was the latest such event to take place with Dandelion having given away thousands of plants in towns and cities across Scotland, inspiring people to ‘Sow, Grow and Share’.

Scottish Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights visited the floating garden and free for all event.

He said: “The Floating Garden is a fun and engaging project to encourage people of all ages to grow their own food in an easy and accessible way.

"It’s part of the wider Dandelion project championing different ways for us to reimagine our relationship with food and the planet, whether that’s through vertical gardens, or planting in unusual spaces like this floating barge at Falkirk.

"And with so many free plants given out at the Free For All event at Helix Park, I hope everyone will now be inspired to ‘sow, grow and share’ together.”

Neil Butler, Dandelion festivals and events director, said: “We’ve given away thousands of plants to visitors at our events already and we look forward to reaching many more people as the Floating Garden sets up residence at The Helix for the next two months.

"Falkirk and the surrounding area have a deep understanding of how art, culture, technology, growing and giving can come together.

"The Helix has embraced technology through the construction of the Wheel and much-loved Kelpies, so it’s utterly appropriate that we locate this Floating Garden in the centre of the Helix.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, was delighted to welcome Dandelion and the project to the area, adding: “There’s no doubt that this project which celebrates creativity and food cultivation will be a wonderful addition to our summer events programme.

"Dandelion has strong resonance with Dig In, Falkirk’s community food growing strategy, and with cost-of-living pressures affecting us all, with increasing food prices, there has never been a more appropriate time to inspire people and communities to grow their own food.”

