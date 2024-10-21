In pictures: Cyrenians and Rainbow Muslim Women's Group host community Wellbeing Mela

The free event on Saturday was organised by the Cyrenians and the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group and offered an afternoon of fun for everyone.

The Mela, which celebrated diversity and promoted wellbeing, saw visitors able to participate in a range of activities including arts and crafts, massages, henna, face painting and delicious homemade dishes.

There was also live music to keep everyone entertained.

