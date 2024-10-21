A Wellbeing Mela, organised by Cyrenians and the Rainbow Muslim Women's Group, took place on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)A Wellbeing Mela, organised by Cyrenians and the Rainbow Muslim Women's Group, took place on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)
In pictures: Cyrenians and Rainbow Muslim Women's Group host community Wellbeing Mela

By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
A family friendly Wellbeing Mela took place at Arnotdale House at the weekend.

The free event on Saturday was organised by the Cyrenians and the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group and offered an afternoon of fun for everyone.

The Mela, which celebrated diversity and promoted wellbeing, saw visitors able to participate in a range of activities including arts and crafts, massages, henna, face painting and delicious homemade dishes.

There was also live music to keep everyone entertained.

The event saw people of all ages come together for an afternoon of fun.

1. Wellbeing Mela

The event saw people of all ages come together for an afternoon of fun. Photo: Alan Murray

Some new designs for this little girl.

2. Wellbeing Mela

Some new designs for this little girl. Photo: Alan Murray

Henna designs were on offer during the afternoon.

3. Wellbeing Mela

Henna designs were on offer during the afternoon. Photo: Alan Murray

The event took place at Arnotdale House in Falkirk's Dollar Park on Saturday.

4. Wellbeing Mela

The event took place at Arnotdale House in Falkirk's Dollar Park on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray

