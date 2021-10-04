In pictures: Cycling fun comes to town thanks to Pedal Falkirk

The free event, which took place on Sunday morning, covered a 7.5-mile traffic free route which started and ended at the home of the world famous Kelpies.
A Cycling Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a great opportunity to enjoy a marshalled, traffic-free cycling event based around Falkirk’s iconic Kelpies, the largest horse statues in the world and the largest piece of public art in Scotland.
“The ride followed a 7.5-mile route with marshals the whole way round. After completing the ride participants were able to enjoy an array of entertainment and refreshments at the finish area near the Helix Lagoon.”