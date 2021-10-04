In pictures: Cycling fun comes to town thanks to Pedal Falkirk

The free event, which took place on Sunday morning, covered a 7.5-mile traffic free route which started and ended at the home of the world famous Kelpies.

A Cycling Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a great opportunity to enjoy a marshalled, traffic-free cycling event based around Falkirk’s iconic Kelpies, the largest horse statues in the world and the largest piece of public art in Scotland.

“The ride followed a 7.5-mile route with marshals the whole way round. After completing the ride participants were able to enjoy an array of entertainment and refreshments at the finish area near the Helix Lagoon.”

Pedal Falkirk The Pedal Falkirk event was also enjoyed by this four-legged friend

Pedal Falkirk There were a wide array of different cycles on display during the Pedal Falkirk event

Pedal Falkirk Cyclists young and old were able to cross the finish line together during the event

Pedal Falkirk People were able to enjoy some amazing views when they took part in the Peal Falkirk event