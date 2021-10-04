Enjoying the family friendly Pedal Falkirk event at the Helic

In pictures: Cycling fun comes to town thanks to Pedal Falkirk

Families got on their bikes at the Helix and had plenty of fun taking part in Cycling Scotland’s Pedal Falkirk event as you can see from these pictures by photographer Sonja Blietschau.

By James Trimble
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:47 pm

The free event, which took place on Sunday morning, covered a 7.5-mile traffic free route which started and ended at the home of the world famous Kelpies.

A Cycling Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a great opportunity to enjoy a marshalled, traffic-free cycling event based around Falkirk’s iconic Kelpies, the largest horse statues in the world and the largest piece of public art in Scotland.

“The ride followed a 7.5-mile route with marshals the whole way round. After completing the ride participants were able to enjoy an array of entertainment and refreshments at the finish area near the Helix Lagoon.”

1. Pedal Falkirk

The Pedal Falkirk event was also enjoyed by this four-legged friend

Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales

2. Pedal Falkirk

There were a wide array of different cycles on display during the Pedal Falkirk event

Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales

3. Pedal Falkirk

Cyclists young and old were able to cross the finish line together during the event

Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales

4. Pedal Falkirk

People were able to enjoy some amazing views when they took part in the Peal Falkirk event

Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3