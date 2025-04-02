In Pictures: CVS wellbeing open day a big success

The event, which ran from 12.30pm to 6pm at the Community Hub, in Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on Friday, March 28, was well attended and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was also in attendance to capture images from the day.

A CVS Falkirk spokesperson said: “This free event was open to all. People were able to drop in to learn about and speak with representatives from the many different organisations and services providing health and wellbeing initiatives throughout Falkirk District.

“A community lunch and refreshments was also provided throughout the day.”

Over 30 CVS Falkirk’s associated third sector groups and organisations, including Pause & Breathe CIC, ran various wellbeing activities throughout the day.

