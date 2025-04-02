The event, which was held in Bonnybridge Community Hub, was well attended throughout the day and featured representatives from a large number of organisations linked to CVSThe event, which was held in Bonnybridge Community Hub, was well attended throughout the day and featured representatives from a large number of organisations linked to CVS
In Pictures: CVS wellbeing open day a big success

By James Trimble
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:33 BST
CVS Falkirk played host to representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Forth Valley First Responders, Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Sensory Centre at its recent wellbeing open day.

The event, which ran from 12.30pm to 6pm at the Community Hub, in Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on Friday, March 28, was well attended and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was also in attendance to capture images from the day.

A CVS Falkirk spokesperson said: “This free event was open to all. People were able to drop in to learn about and speak with representatives from the many different organisations and services providing health and wellbeing initiatives throughout Falkirk District.

“A community lunch and refreshments was also provided throughout the day.”

Over 30 CVS Falkirk’s associated third sector groups and organisations, including Pause & Breathe CIC, ran various wellbeing activities throughout the day.

Home Start was just one of the groups ready to give advice on the day

1. CVS Falkirk wellbeing open day 2025

Home Start was just one of the groups ready to give advice on the day Photo: Michael Gillen

Representatives from over 30 local groups and organisations were there on the day to listen to concerns and give advice

2. CVS Falkirk wellbeing open day 2025

Representatives from over 30 local groups and organisations were there on the day to listen to concerns and give advice Photo: Michael Gillen

The open day gave people a chance to find out a wee bit more about the groups and organisations in the local area who are there to help and support them

3. CVS Falkirk wellbeing open day 2025

The open day gave people a chance to find out a wee bit more about the groups and organisations in the local area who are there to help and support them Photo: Michael Gillen

Representatives from Police Scotland were at the scene throughout the day

4. CVS Falkirk wellbeing open day 2025

Representatives from Police Scotland were at the scene throughout the day Photo: Michael Gillen

