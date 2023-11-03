News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Customers turn out for Torwood Garden Centre festive evening

Torwood Garden Centre held its second festive evening of the year, attracting a host of shoppers.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT

Along with the regular gift lines, food and clothing, there was an opportunity to browse and purchase from the centre’s stunning range of Christmas trees, decorations, ornaments and gifts.

There were also plenty of stalls selling wares from local crafters.

And to get everyone in the festive spirit there was free mulled wine and mince pies, while the Mclean sisters were on hand to play some festive tunes.

Last Wednesday’s event followed a similar evening in October at the Larbert garden centre.

On both occasions the Stevenson family who run the centre and their staff were raising funds for their charity of the year, Alzheimer Scotland. There were raffle tickets on sale as well as jigsaw, specially suited to those with Alzheimer’s.

The event again proved popular with one customer saying: “Had a great evening, delighted with purchases, thank you to everyone involved.” While another added: “We visited your Christmas Faye’s last night. Thoroughly enjoyed it and coffee and cake at Blossoms. Thanks so much to your amazing staff for your beautiful displays and crafters.”

