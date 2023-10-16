In pictures: Crowds turn out to take part in Chain of Freedom at Falkirk Wheel

Independence supporters came out in numbers in a bid to form a human chain across central Scotland.

People from across the independence movement took to the towpaths of the Forth & Clyde Canal between the Falkirk Wheel and Bowling in Dunbartonshire on Saturday in a show of support.

Although there were reports of some parts of the 35-mile route with only a handful of supporters, the area around The Falkirk Wheel and towards Bonnybridge saw people standing shoulder to shoulder, many of them waving or draped in Saltires.

The organisers of the Chain of Freedom had spent ten months planning the event. Their hope was for everyone to link hands for half an hour around 1pm to show that independence was bigger than “any one person, one group or one party”.

They added: “Let’s put party politics aside for a day, stand together and show the world that Scotland does want to regain her Independence.”

