In pictures: Crowds turn out to take part in Chain of Freedom at Falkirk Wheel

Independence supporters came out in numbers in a bid to form a human chain across central Scotland.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST

People from across the independence movement took to the towpaths of the Forth & Clyde Canal between the Falkirk Wheel and Bowling in Dunbartonshire on Saturday in a show of support.

Although there were reports of some parts of the 35-mile route with only a handful of supporters, the area around The Falkirk Wheel and towards Bonnybridge saw people standing shoulder to shoulder, many of them waving or draped in Saltires.

The organisers of the Chain of Freedom had spent ten months planning the event. Their hope was for everyone to link hands for half an hour around 1pm to show that independence was bigger than “any one person, one group or one party”.

They added: “Let’s put party politics aside for a day, stand together and show the world that Scotland does want to regain her Independence.”

The human chain went from the Falkirk Wheel to Bowling in Dunbartonshire.

The human chain went from the Falkirk Wheel to Bowling in Dunbartonshire. Photo: Alan Murray

There were plenty of Saltires on display.

There were plenty of Saltires on display. Photo: Alan Murray

All ages took part - and all well wrapped up for the October chill.

All ages took part - and all well wrapped up for the October chill. Photo: Alan Murray

The human chain was along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath.

The human chain was along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath. Photo: Alan Murray

