In pictures: Crowds turn out for Tryst Children's Fun Day

After more than two decades without a gala day for the Larbert and Stenhousemuir community, organisers of an event at the weekend were celebrating success.

Tryst Children's Fun Day took place on Sunday with the main stage and activities in Crownest Park, while lots of stalls were up in the shopping precinct.

The event was hosted by local singer Dionne Hickey who introduced a host of acts, including the Red Hot Kiddie Pipers who opened and closed the event; Voices winners, Craig Eddie and Stevie McCrorie; saxophone player Matthew Ruddy; Sing It Loud choir; Infusion Dance; GBX George Bowie; and QFX.

The organisers thanked everyone who was involved in setting up the event – which was originally planned for 2020, those who volunteered and all those who turned up to make it a huge success.

Tryst Children's Fun Day The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers heading to Crownest Park to launch the fun day stage activities.

Tryst Children's Fun Day Now don't try this at home with the dishes.

Tryst Children's Fun Day The appreciative crowd enjoying Sunday's fun.

Tryst Children's Fun Day Dionne Hickey was involved introducing acts on stage as well as entertaining her many fans from the community.