In pictures: Crowds gather for the Bo'ness Christmas light switch on

Bo’ness town centre is sparkling as the festive season approaches following the big Christmas light switch on event at the weekend.

The twinkling lights in the town’s streets and on the Christmas tree in the square show that it certainly is nearly Christmas.

A day of festive celebrations for the whole family to enjoy took place in the town centre on Saturday afternoon.

There was something for everyone with entertainment on the stage from local music acts and community groups; market stalls to browse; face painting; tasty refreshments and fun fair rides to enjoy.

The free event, organised by the volunteer team at BUZZness, brought some festive magic to the town and provided a great day out to get everyone into the spirit of Christmas.

Taking to the stage during the afternoon were Bo’ness Accordion Band; Aleisha Hardie; Bits n Bobs Live Band; Lauren Christie Dance; the Public nursery kids; Street Bratz Dancers; the Bo’ness Belles and Alan Walker.

Ahead of an evening of music from Blackberry Way, the formalities of switching on the lights took place with Bo’ness Fair Queen Lexi Scotland and her Chief Lady in Waiting Zoe Kelly pressing the button to light up the town.

They were joined on stage by Santa, Mrs Claus and some of the elves who had been busy meeting local families in Santa’s grotto during the day.

Photographer Alan Murray stopped by to enjoy the celebrations and captured these images – can you spot anyone you know?

