In pictures: Crowds flock to Linlithgow for first day of festival weekend, Let's Rock Scotland

Let's Rock Scotland attracted music fans from both near and far to enjoy a day of live music overlooking the town’s loch.

For the first time this year, organisers of Party at the Palace teamed up with Let’s Rock Scotland to offer revellers their first joint summer festival.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at the family friendly festival with live music, comedy, street food options, silent disco, fairground rides and kids’ activities.

Saturday’s music line up included some big names from the past including headliner, former UB40 frontman Ali Campbell, as well as Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids and Toyah.

The weather played ball this year with festival-goers able to enjoy a dry event.

Party at the Palace took place on Sunday – ten years on from the very first Party at the Palace event in the town.

