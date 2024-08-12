Crowds gathered for the two day music festival in Linlithgow at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Crowds gathered for the two day music festival in Linlithgow at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Crowds gathered for the two day music festival in Linlithgow at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Crowds flock to Linlithgow for first day of festival weekend, Let's Rock Scotland

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT
Thousands enjoyed the first day of a festival weekend of live music in Linlithgow on Saturday.

Let's Rock Scotland attracted music fans from both near and far to enjoy a day of live music overlooking the town’s loch.

For the first time this year, organisers of Party at the Palace teamed up with Let’s Rock Scotland to offer revellers their first joint summer festival.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at the family friendly festival with live music, comedy, street food options, silent disco, fairground rides and kids’ activities.

Saturday’s music line up included some big names from the past including headliner, former UB40 frontman Ali Campbell, as well as Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids and Toyah.

The weather played ball this year with festival-goers able to enjoy a dry event.

Party at the Palace took place on Sunday – ten years on from the very first Party at the Palace event in the town.

80s ready for the popular music festival.

1. Let's Rock Scotland 2024

80s ready for the popular music festival. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Thumbs up for the festival.

2. Let's Rock Scotland 2024

Thumbs up for the festival. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Big Country were on the bill on Saturday.

3. Let's Rock Scotland 2024

Big Country were on the bill on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Let's Rock Scotland organisers teamed up with the Party at the Palace team to join together for a weekend of music this year.

4. Let's Rock Scotland 2024

Let's Rock Scotland organisers teamed up with the Party at the Palace team to join together for a weekend of music this year. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:Linlithgow
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice