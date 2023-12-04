News you can trust since 1845
Youngsters from Carronshore Primary's choir entertained for the crowd at the annual Carronshore Christmas light switch on on December 1, 2023. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)Youngsters from Carronshore Primary's choir entertained for the crowd at the annual Carronshore Christmas light switch on on December 1, 2023. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)
In pictures: Craig Eddie, winner of The Voice UK, helps light up Carronshore for the festive season

The tree lights are now on in Carronshore and the community is looking ahead to the festive season.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:19 GMT

The annual Christmas light switch on, organised by members of Carronshore Heritage Forum, took place in the village on Friday evening.

Crowds gathered by the tree in Quarrolhall Crescent for the occasion, which saw youngsters from Carronshore Primary entertain with some festive songs.

Local singer songwriter, and previous winner of TV talent show The Voice UK, Craig Eddie did the honours this year of helping the youngsters to press the button and light up the village.

He also took the time to perform for all those gathered.

Dougie Smith was compere for the evening and Santa even stopped by to meet the locals, thanks to Larbert Round Table.

In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: “A heart felt thank you to everyone who attended making it such a fantastic night for the community of Carronshore.”

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these pictures from the switch on event – can you see yourself or anyone you recognise?

Dougie Smith was compere for the evening.

1. Carronshore Christmas lights 2023

Dougie Smith was compere for the evening. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Carronshore Primary School choir sang on the night.

2. Carronshore Christmas lights 2023

Carronshore Primary School choir sang on the night. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Former winner of The Voice UK Craig Eddie entertained the crowd before helping with the switch on.

3. Carronshore Christmas lights 2023

Former winner of The Voice UK Craig Eddie entertained the crowd before helping with the switch on. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Craig Eddie and the local school pupils helped switch on the festive lights.

4. Carronshore Christmas lights 2023

Craig Eddie and the local school pupils helped switch on the festive lights. Photo: Mark Ferguson

