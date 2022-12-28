In pictures: Community welcomes Santa on a flying visit to Whitecross
Ahead of the busiest night of the year for Santa, he took some time out to visit youngsters in Whitecross.
By Fiona Dobie
5 minutes ago
The big man dressed in red paid a visit to the village on the evening of Thursday, December 22 sparking a lot of excitement among young families.
Stopping by community centre, The Junction, Santa then made his way around the local streets, waving to residents as he went. Many had come out of their houses to watch him pass by, with some even taking the opportunity to follow along behind his sleigh.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen caught these images from Santa’s visit.
