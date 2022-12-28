News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Santa took time out from his busy schedule in the run up to Christmas Eve to pay a visit to Whitecross.

In pictures: Community welcomes Santa on a flying visit to Whitecross

Ahead of the busiest night of the year for Santa, he took some time out to visit youngsters in Whitecross.

By Fiona Dobie
5 minutes ago

The big man dressed in red paid a visit to the village on the evening of Thursday, December 22 sparking a lot of excitement among young families.

Stopping by community centre, The Junction, Santa then made his way around the local streets, waving to residents as he went. Many had come out of their houses to watch him pass by, with some even taking the opportunity to follow along behind his sleigh.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen caught these images from Santa’s visit.

1. Santa visits Whitecross

There was a lot of excitement in the village for Santa's visit.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Santa visits Whitecross

Some residents followed Santa's sleigh as he toured the village.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Santa visits Whitecross

On tour behind Santa's sleigh.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Santa visits Whitecross

Residents came out to wave to Santa as he passed.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2