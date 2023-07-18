In pictures: Community rallies around to make Denny Warriors FC family fun day a success

Organisers of a family fun day feared their event would be a flop after being let down by suppliers at the last minute and not having the weather in their favour.

However, despite the challenges facing Denny Warriors Football Club on Sunday, the community pulled together to turn the event into a success. With a special thanks to the volunteers at Roots Food Bank for stepping in at the last minute to help out.

Activities taking place at Ochilview Park on the day included beat the goalie, pie the player and a raffle. The planned bouncy castle and inflatables unfortunately had to be cancelled due to the weather.

In a post on Facebook, the football club explained that its first ever family fun day had been planned and organised in under six weeks. It said: “Despite the hard work of our volunteers it didn’t appear like it was going to be a success when our bouncy castle provider cancelled due to high winds and our food supplier let us down last minute on the day and the weather didn’t appear to be in our favour either.

"However it was very touching to see our community come out and make the most of the day and turn it into a success. We must acknowledge in special thanks ROOTS Food Bank who initially turned up to be part of the day and to provide tables for stalls but when they heard that we had been let down they rallied their volunteers and provided food, mascots, soft play and outdoor activities for those attending and we can’t show our appreciation enough for this.

“We’d also like to thank Browns Toy Shop for their support and attendance on the day as well as Danielle our face painter and Sarah who provided our ice cream van on the day. We’d also like to thank all our player sponsors and other local businesses who contributed donations and who visited on the day too.”

The post added: “Special mention as well to our supporters, families and club members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event happen and who helped set up and tidy away and ran our stalls throughout the day. And finally a special thanks to everyone who attended the event and spent their hard earned money to support us. In the end it was a fantastic day with plenty of laughs shared amongst those who attended and after all expenses paid the club’s charity made over £1000 so thank you once more.”

Denny Warriors Family Fun Day Gary Thorn of Denny Warriors getting pied at the fun day.

Denny Warriors Family Fun Day Gary Thorn gets a pie in the face.

Denny Warriors Family Fun Day The end result

Denny Warriors Family Fun Day Giorgia McKenzie-Rao, age four, from Larbert gets her face painted.

