In pictures: Community groups celebrate harvest across Falkirk district

Groups and organisations who have been busy tending to their crops in recent months invited people to join them to share food made from the produce they had grown, as well as to enjoy musical entertainment and family entertainment.

The harvest events were just some of those being held across the local area – and further afield – inspired by Dandelion’s project which saw a floating garden on a canal barge berthed at the Helix this summer.

Coo Park United AFC hosted a harvest celebration at the Sub Youth Facility in Bainsford’s Dawson Park on Saturday.

There was live music, delicious food, jewellery making, face painting and nature crafts.

While in Grangemouth, the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group and TCV Scotland hosted an event at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

Alongside the tasty food sampling their own grown produce there were kids activities and the chance to enjoy Dabke and Scottish dance.

And the weekend’s harvest celebrations didn’t stop there.

On Sunday, Bountiful Bo’ness – the work of Sustainable Thinking Scotland – took place in the Walled Garden of Kinneil House.

Visitors enjoyed music, comedy, art sessions, stalls and yoga.

And in Camelon, Tidy, Clean and Green hosted their event celebrating their growing success at Burnside Terrace Community Growing Space.

1. Bountiful Bo'ness Harvest Archie Scott (3) with mum Stephanie Scott is busy planting. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2. Bountiful Bo'ness Harvest The Bountiful Bo'ness event was hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3. Bountiful Bo'ness Harvest Archie Scott (3) and Molly Somerfield (3) with expert seed planter Kimberly McGregor (11). Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4. Bountiful Bo'ness Harvest The event took place in the Walled Garden at Kinneil House on Sunday. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales