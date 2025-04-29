In pictures: Community fundraisers help mark Strathcarron Hospice's 44th year with a Big Birthday Tea

A range of fundraising events took place across the district to mark the 44th anniversary of the hospice, which opened in April 1981.

People across the area were encouraged to host a get together and donate to Strathcarron.

Among the local businesses taking part this year were Lime Salon, Kutchenhaus Kitchens Falkirk, Nutmeg Cafe, Vets for Pets and Ian Grieve Car Showrooms.

A birthday tea party also took place in Polmont Old Parish Church Hall on Saturday, organised by local woman Lynsey Gow.

Lynsey is currently fundraising for a huge challenge in aid of Strathcarron – she will be hiking to Everest base camp with her dad Graham later this year in support of the charity.

Lynsey’s big birthday tea saw people come together for a cuppa and a chat in aid of the cause on Saturday afternoon – raising a total of £1088.

The cakes that were left over after the event were then donated to the Ivybank Care Home.

Pupils at St Bernadette’s Primary in Stenhousemuir also got involved in the fundraising with an event for the school community last week.

Marion Blaney, community fundraiser for Strathcarron, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part, donated and supported our 44th Strathcarron Big Birthday Tea Party.

“It has been wonderful to see the enthusiasm of our local community getting behind the hospice. We are very grateful for every donation – every wee contribution makes a big difference to those we support.

"Strathcarron needs £16,637 daily to be able to provide palliateive care and end of life services to patients and their loved ones – every pound donated is vital. We look forward to sharing the total raised by our community in the coming weeks.”

The Big Birthday Tea was generously sponsored by Candied Ice Cream. Charity partner Central FM broadcast live from the hospice for the day speaking with staff, patients and family members as well as featuring live performances from local singers Steffan McGechie and Barry Honeyman.

Businesses were also encouraged to invite customers to make a £1 donation at point of payment with local venues such as Inglewood House and Spa signing up.

For more information or to donate visit www.strathcarronhospice.net

Strathcarron Hospice Big Birthday Tea Individuals, groups and businesses across the district marked Strathcarron Hospice's 44th birthday with Big Birthday Tea fundraisers, including this one organised by Lynsey Gow in Polmont. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Strathcarron Hospice Big Birthday Tea Denny's Snowdrop Cafe held a Big Birthday Tea event in aid of Strathcarron. (Pic: contributed)

Strathcarron Hospice Big Birthday Tea The team at Kutchenhaus Kitchens in Falkirk held an event for the hospice.