In pictures: Community enjoys fun day on Bo'ness Foreshore

The Foreshore Fun Day, which proved a huge hit last summer, returned to the town on Saturday.
Organised by local community group, BuzzNess, the event offered an afternoon of fun for all ages by the shore.
There were a range of activities lined up for the day including inflatables, beat the goalie, Wipeout, mini golf and a disco from Bairnz Kids Disco.
The Fair presentees also had their chance to be in the spotlight once again, performing during the afternoon.
With families invited to bring a picnic and make an afternoon of it, there were also refreshments on offer from traders.
Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day. Can you spot anyone you know?
