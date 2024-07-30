James Arkley, group Scout Leader of the 3rd Bo'ness Scouts, offered the archery opportunity on the day.James Arkley, group Scout Leader of the 3rd Bo'ness Scouts, offered the archery opportunity on the day.
In pictures: Community enjoys fun day on Bo'ness Foreshore

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
An afternoon of free family fun took place in Bo’ness last weekend.

The Foreshore Fun Day, which proved a huge hit last summer, returned to the town on Saturday.

Organised by local community group, BuzzNess, the event offered an afternoon of fun for all ages by the shore.

There were a range of activities lined up for the day including inflatables, beat the goalie, Wipeout, mini golf and a disco from Bairnz Kids Disco.

The Fair presentees also had their chance to be in the spotlight once again, performing during the afternoon.

With families invited to bring a picnic and make an afternoon of it, there were also refreshments on offer from traders.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau captured these images from the day. Can you spot anyone you know?

The inflatables proved popular with the youngsters.

1. Foreshore Fun Day

The inflatables proved popular with the youngsters.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Reece Jackson, Kinneil Primary, Fair Presentee enjoys a bite to eat.

2. Foreshore Fun Day

Reece Jackson, Kinneil Primary, Fair Presentee enjoys a bite to eat.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

A whole range of activities took place for free on the Foreshore on Saturday.

3. Foreshore Fun Day

A whole range of activities took place for free on the Foreshore on Saturday.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Refreshments were on offer.

4. Foreshore Fun Day

Refreshments were on offer.Photo: Sonja Blietschau

