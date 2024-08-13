In pictures: Community comes together to enjoy Bonnybridge Gala 2024

The annual event attracted large crowds on Saturday for a whole host of family friendly fun.

For the first time the town crowned a gala king as well as a queen.

Teresa Cochrane did the honours of crowning king Hamza Riaz and queen Sophie Harrison in front of family, friends and the whole community gathered in Duncan Stewart (Jenny's) Park.

The special ceremony followed a parade through Bonnybridge from Anderson Park which featured pipe bands, the gala retinue and a number of local community groups and organisations.

The fun continued throughout the afternoon with entertainment taking place in the park including live music and dance performances on the stage, a mini market with stalls to browse, wrestling, judo demonstrations, birds of prey and mini golf.

Due to the windy weather, the inflatables which had been planned to be in the park were moved indoors into Bonnybridge Community Centre for the youngsters to enjoy.

Photographer Alan Murray was in among the crowds on Saturday and captured these images from the day.

