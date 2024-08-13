The annual Bonnybridge Gala Day took place on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)The annual Bonnybridge Gala Day took place on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)
The annual Bonnybridge Gala Day took place on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)

In pictures: Community comes together to enjoy Bonnybridge Gala 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:06 GMT
Organisers of this year’s Bonnybridge Gala have hailed the event as a huge success.

The annual event attracted large crowds on Saturday for a whole host of family friendly fun.

For the first time the town crowned a gala king as well as a queen.

Teresa Cochrane did the honours of crowning king Hamza Riaz and queen Sophie Harrison in front of family, friends and the whole community gathered in Duncan Stewart (Jenny's) Park.

The special ceremony followed a parade through Bonnybridge from Anderson Park which featured pipe bands, the gala retinue and a number of local community groups and organisations.

The fun continued throughout the afternoon with entertainment taking place in the park including live music and dance performances on the stage, a mini market with stalls to browse, wrestling, judo demonstrations, birds of prey and mini golf.

Due to the windy weather, the inflatables which had been planned to be in the park were moved indoors into Bonnybridge Community Centre for the youngsters to enjoy.

Photographer Alan Murray was in among the crowds on Saturday and captured these images from the day.

This year's gala queen, Sophie Harrison, alongside the event's first king, Hamza Riaz.

Bonnybridge Gala 2024

This year's gala queen, Sophie Harrison, alongside the event's first king, Hamza Riaz.

The procession left Anderson Park on Saturday morning, heading for Duncan Stewart Park.

Bonnybridge Gala 2024

The procession left Anderson Park on Saturday morning, heading for Duncan Stewart Park.

This year's parade was longer than in previous years with many local groups and organisations taking part.

Bonnybridge Gala 2024

This year's parade was longer than in previous years with many local groups and organisations taking part.

Looks like someone's enjoying the parade.

Bonnybridge Gala 2024

Looks like someone's enjoying the parade.

