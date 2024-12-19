Bonnybridge St Helen's Church Choir.placeholder image
Bonnybridge St Helen's Church Choir.

In pictures: Community comes together for Carols by Candlelight at Bonnybridge church

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
Guests at St Helen’s Church in Bonnybridge enjoyed a special Carols by Candlelight service this week.

The event took place in the church on Tuesday evening.

There were performances from the St Helen’s Church Choir as well as from pupils from two local schools – Bonnybridge and Antonine primaries.

The young people from both schools did a reading and sang for the gathered audience.

Antonine Primary sang We Have a Saviour and Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy), while the Glee Choir from Bonnybridge Primary sang Christmas (Baby Please come Home) and Holy Night.

There were also singing performances from David Robertson who sang When a Child is Born and Kate Hendry and Sarah Hendry who sang Somewhere Only We Know.

Councillor Jack Redmond did a reading.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for St Helen’s Church said: “What an amazing evening at our Carols by Candlelight service. A massive thank you to all the performers, the many people who helped in the preparation and support on the night, and everyone who turned up to raise their voices in song. A special thank you to Santa for his surprise appearance.”

The event was held in the church on Tuesday evening.

1. Carols by Candlelight

The event was held in the church on Tuesday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Singing carols by candlelight

2. Carols by Candlelight

Singing carols by candlelight Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Antonine Primary did a reading and sang We Have a Saviour and Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy).

3. Carols by Candlelight

Antonine Primary did a reading and sang We Have a Saviour and Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy). Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Pupils from Antonine Primary took part in the service.

4. Carols by Candlelight

Pupils from Antonine Primary took part in the service. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Community
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice