In pictures: Community comes together for Carols by Candlelight at Bonnybridge church

The event took place in the church on Tuesday evening.

There were performances from the St Helen’s Church Choir as well as from pupils from two local schools – Bonnybridge and Antonine primaries.

The young people from both schools did a reading and sang for the gathered audience.

Antonine Primary sang We Have a Saviour and Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy), while the Glee Choir from Bonnybridge Primary sang Christmas (Baby Please come Home) and Holy Night.

There were also singing performances from David Robertson who sang When a Child is Born and Kate Hendry and Sarah Hendry who sang Somewhere Only We Know.

Councillor Jack Redmond did a reading.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for St Helen’s Church said: “What an amazing evening at our Carols by Candlelight service. A massive thank you to all the performers, the many people who helped in the preparation and support on the night, and everyone who turned up to raise their voices in song. A special thank you to Santa for his surprise appearance.”

