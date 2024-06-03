In pictures: Community centre team help coin in cash for Grangemouth Children's Day

As you can see from The Falkirk Herald photographs, the people who coined in the cash at the Kersiebank Community Centre Summer Fayre in Grangemouth on Saturday, June 1, had a great time doing it.
There was a whole host of activities available to enjoy on the day, including music, garden games, craft stalls, tombola, home baking, pizza and ice cream.
The event will raise money to help the children’s day committee cover the costs of this year’s community event, which will take place on Saturday, June 22.
Grangemouth Children’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, taking place in Zetland Park on Saturday, June 22.
The event organisers said: “Thank you so much to Kersiebank Action Group, who held a summer fayre today and donated all monies raised towards the Children’s Day. Your support is so appreciated.
"Thank you to everyone that gave up your time to contribute and thank you to all that came along and donated to our day.”
