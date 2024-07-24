In pictures: Clients turn out to say farewell to Susan McMeekin after ten years of Grangemouth's Feelgood Centre

But what Susan McMeekin had not planned for was dozens of clients, past and present, turning up to wish her well as she moves on to new adventures.

It’s ten years since Susan set up the Feelgood Centre in Grangemouth’s Dundas Street.

She offered power assisted exercise machines to help people who have a life long medical condition or for those who cannot attend gyms or exercise classes.

When Susan first announced her retirement from the centre to go off and do other things, she was sad that it would be closing down but said the time was right for her to leave.

However, she has now revealed that businessman Lex Miller, who is also the centre’s landlord, has stepped in to take over and allow the 70-plus members on the books to continue to use the facilities.

Susan said she had been dreading her final day on Tuesday but fitness instructor Sandra Mitchell, who has worked with her for six years, obviously had other ideas.

She said: “Here was me thinking that I was going to slip away quietly on my last day, have a blether with the members that were booked in, say my cheerios and shed a few tears. But oh no – Sandra organised a wee going away party for me and I was just lost for words and overwhelmed.

"I was overwhelmed to see members that used to come to the Feelgood Centre come in and see me – thank you very much for taking the time, I will never forget this.

"Thank you to each and everyone one of you who supported me through the ten years of having Feelgood Centre. I will never forget the laughs, the banter, all our conversations including putting the world to rights, shared tears, shared problems, meeting lovely people and the kindness I saw in everyone too.”

She thanked everyone who helped arrange the farewell party, especially Sandra, and Lex for keeping the centre open.

Susan added: “Well an end of an era and a new chapter about to start in my life. It is not goodbyes just cheerio for now.”

1 . Feelgood Centre retiral Susan McMeekin, right, is presented with a cake and gifts by fitness instructor Sandra Mitchell, as she prepares to leave the Feelgood Centre.Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Feelgood Centre retiral Susan McMeekin, centre, begins to meets her guests.Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Feelgood Centre retiral Property owner Lex Miller, Susan McMeekin and fitness instructor Sandra Mitchell.Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales