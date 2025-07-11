In pictures: Classic cars take over Falkirk's High Street

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 13:27 BST
Vehicles which used to be driven on Falkirk area roads several decades ago made an appearance on the town’s High Street.

As part of the regular Falkirk Producers Market on Saturday, July 5, there was a classic car show with a host of gleaming models for passers-by to enjoy.

All ages were interested in the vehicles as youngsters saw cars from their grandparents era and older members of the public could recall seeing or even owning similar models.

The Falkirk Delivers organised event, saw several vintage cars drive onto the High Street, including a 1920s Austin, 1950s TR3a and a 1970s Ferrari.

Classic cars were on the High Street as part of July's Falkirk Producers Market.

1. Classic cars

Classic cars were on the High Street as part of July's Falkirk Producers Market. Photo: Michael Gillen

There was lots of interest in the vehicles which covered a variety of decades.

2. Classic cars

There was lots of interest in the vehicles which covered a variety of decades. Photo: Michael Gillen

It's been a while since these vehicles were on the road every day.

3. Classic cars

It's been a while since these vehicles were on the road every day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Nine-year-old Cole Parker from Falkirk likes the look of the 1970s Ferrari.

4. 05-07-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk High Street. Classic cars will be joining Falkirk Producers Market this month. Cole Parker 9, Falkirk. Ferrari.

Nine-year-old Cole Parker from Falkirk likes the look of the 1970s Ferrari. Photo: Michael Gillen

