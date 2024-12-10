Actor Gary A Wales pushed the button to turn the lights on this year alongside youngsters from Carronshore Primary. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Actor Gary A Wales pushed the button to turn the lights on this year alongside youngsters from Carronshore Primary. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Christmas spirits remained high for Carronshore light switch on despite the rain

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Dec 2024, 22:44 BST
The wet weather failed to dampen the Christmas spirit in Carronshore on Friday evening as the community came together for its annual festive celebrations.

The Christmas tree light switch on event in the village was once again organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum and many still turned out to enjoy the festive fun in the miserable weather.

Local artist Dougie Smith was compere for the evening with pupils from Carronshore Primary filling the damp air with festive cheer through their special performances.

This year, Falkirk-born actor and film producer Gary A Wales, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and the acclaimed film Rage, had the honour of pushing the button to turn on the tree lights alongside the local school pupils.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who turned out to show their support for the annual event, despite the weather conditions.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the night – do you recognise anyone?

Still smiling despite the miserable weather.

1. Carronshore Christmas lights switch on

Still smiling despite the miserable weather. Photo: Michael Gillen

Enjoying the festive celebrations.

2. Carronshore Christmas lights switch on

Enjoying the festive celebrations. Photo: Michael Gillen

Excited for the light switch on.

3. Carronshore Christmas lights switch on

Excited for the light switch on. Photo: Michael Gillen

Brollies were definitely required on Friday evening.

4. Carronshore Christmas lights switch on

Brollies were definitely required on Friday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen

