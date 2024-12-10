In pictures: Christmas spirits remained high for Carronshore light switch on despite the rain

The Christmas tree light switch on event in the village was once again organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum and many still turned out to enjoy the festive fun in the miserable weather.
Local artist Dougie Smith was compere for the evening with pupils from Carronshore Primary filling the damp air with festive cheer through their special performances.
This year, Falkirk-born actor and film producer Gary A Wales, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and the acclaimed film Rage, had the honour of pushing the button to turn on the tree lights alongside the local school pupils.
Organisers would like to thank everyone who turned out to show their support for the annual event, despite the weather conditions.
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the night – do you recognise anyone?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.