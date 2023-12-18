In pictures: Christmas market held by Sustainable Thinking Scotland in Kinneil's walled garden
Kinneil Estate’s walled garden was the venue for a special Christmas Market at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
The event was organised by local charity, Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS), which is based on the estate. There were many stalls for visitors to browse, offering a wide range of products and there was even a chance to meet Santa himself in his grotto. Young family members could also enjoy some festive crafts and there were some tasty treats for all.
Photographer Alan Murray stopped by Saturday’s event and captured these images. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
