Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) hosted a Christmas market on Saturday.

In pictures: Christmas market held by Sustainable Thinking Scotland in Kinneil's walled garden

Kinneil Estate’s walled garden was the venue for a special Christmas Market at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT

The event was organised by local charity, Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS), which is based on the estate. There were many stalls for visitors to browse, offering a wide range of products and there was even a chance to meet Santa himself in his grotto. Young family members could also enjoy some festive crafts and there were some tasty treats for all.

Photographer Alan Murray stopped by Saturday’s event and captured these images. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Robbie Foltier (9) meets Santa at the STS Christmas event on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

STS Christmas Market

Robbie Foltier (9) meets Santa at the STS Christmas event on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

There were stalls for visitors to browse offering a range of products.

STS Christmas Market

There were stalls for visitors to browse offering a range of products.

The event took place in Kinneil Estate's Walled Garden.

STS Christmas Market

The event took place in Kinneil Estate's Walled Garden.

Sean Kerr chats to the public about Sustainable Thinking Scotland.

STS Christmas Market

Sean Kerr chats to the public about Sustainable Thinking Scotland.

