In Pictures: Christmas coffee for family and friends at Grangemouth resource centre

By James Trimble
Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:34 BST
A facility which provides day support and activities for adults with disabilities invited family and friends along for to enjoy a Christmas coffee morning.

The Dundas Resource Centre opened its doors between 9.30am and 11.30am on Thursday for people to chat and sample some tea, coffee, home baking, as well as take part in the festive raffle, with a chance to win Christmas hampers with a selection of festive food essentials and listen to some songs from the youngsters of Abbotsgrange Nursery.

The Dundas team have already had an early Christmas present thanks to the £230,000 to be invested to upgrade their building and fund a wider range of activities to be made available.

As you can see from Michael Gillen’s photographs, everyone had a great time with Christmas just days away.

There were a lot of tasty treats available for friends and family to enjoy at the event

There were a lot of tasty treats available for friends and family to enjoy at the event Photo: Michael Gillen

Resource centre regulars were able to enjoy a cup of team and the company of friends at family at the Christmas coffee morning

Resource centre regulars were able to enjoy a cup of team and the company of friends at family at the Christmas coffee morning Photo: Michael Gillen

Friends and family were able to enjoy a relaxed morning of chat

Friends and family were able to enjoy a relaxed morning of chat Photo: Michael Gillen

Tea, coffee, cakes and good company are hard to beat at the best of times

Tea, coffee, cakes and good company are hard to beat at the best of times Photo: Michael Gillen

