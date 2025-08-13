In pictures: Children's sensory fun day at Forth Valley Sensory Centre

More than 120 people, including 39 families, took part in the event at the Camelon centre on Friday.

There were a wide range of inclusive activities on offer for children with sensory loss and their families including sensory cooking, arts and crafts, wildflower seed bomb making, face painting and tabletop games.

Visitors also had the opportunity to make healthy drinks on a smoothie bike supported by Forth Environment Link.

Local guide dog trainers brought puppies in training along giving families the chance to meet and interact with them.

And the three-metre dinosaur made of iconic bricks, which had been on display in the centre’s garden as part of the town’s dino trail also proved popular.

The event was part-funded by Youth Scotland’s Feel Good Fund, which backs other youth events at the centre. Jacquie Winning, Chief Executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “We had such a fantastic time at our sensory fun day, and it was wonderful to welcome so many young people and their families to the centre. “It was lovely to see so many new faces and we hope they return to the centre soon and take full of advantage of the services and support we offer.”

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has supported people with sensory loss and their families across Falkirk, Stirling, and Clackmannanshire for more than 15 years. The centre welcomes around 20,000 visitors each year and serves as a vital resource for information, support, and community activities. It offers a wide range of services to help people live independently and with confidence. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing sensory loss and would like to find out more about Forth Valley Sensory Centre please don’t hesitate to email [email protected] or call 01324 590888.

