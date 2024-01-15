In pictures: Cheering on competitors at 2024 British National Cyclo-cross Championships in Falkirk's Callendar Park

Crowds turned out as Callendar Park played host to over 600 riders at the weekend when the 2024 British National Cyclo-cross Championships came to town.

For anyone who didn’t know what cyclo-cross is it proved a real eye-opener.

A form of bicycle racing, races consist of many laps of a short course featuring a variety of surfaces including wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount and carry the bike while navigating the obstruction then remount.

Elite and under-23 riders from across Britain navigated the course on Saturday in a bid for the coveted national champions’ jerseys, as did the junior and open veteran 50+ and 60+ riders. On Sunday, youth riders, female veterans and open veteran 40+ riders were racing.

But on both days large crowds of spectators turned out in bitterly cold conditions to cheer on all the riders.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club also played a significant role, helping with the running and organisation of the event – an event which the club said wasn’t just a seismic moment for cycling in Falkirk but actually for Scotland as a whole.

