Rory (2) and Lewis Teasdale (4) were among the visitors to the playpark on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)Rory (2) and Lewis Teasdale (4) were among the visitors to the playpark on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)
In pictures: Celebratory launch for upgraded play facilities at Muiravonside Country Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:14 GMT
Visitors to Muiravonside Country Park enjoyed a special opening event on Saturday for the newly upgraded playpark.

The new facility, which first opened to young visitors earlier this summer, was possible thanks to an investment of £228,000, including £60,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The project was guided by community feedback with the new park including popular play equipment including swings, a zip line, climbing frame, slides and natural pay elements like boulders and logs. There’s also sensory and inclusive equipment.

On Saturday a celebratory launch event took place with visitors able to enjoy the new playpark as well as a bouncy castle, face painting and goody bags.

There was also a competition running to name the carved owl statue in the sensory garden.

The upgrade of the playpark is part of a wider £783,000 investment in Muiravonside Country Park over the past two years.

Beyond the play area, £122,000 has been allocated to Newparks Farm improvements, enhancing facilities with £40,000 also sourced from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The park has also seen substantial path and access improvements, with £343,000 fully funded by the Cycling Walking Safer Routes programme and EB Scotland.

In addition, £90,000 has been directed towards various country park enhancements, ensuring a more accessible and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s Depute Leader said: "Investing in Muiravonside Country Park is not just about enhancing play facilities, it's about creating a vibrant, accessible space that truly reflects the needs and desires of our community.

"This major investment, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and other key partners, ensures that Muiravonside remains a favourite destination for families, nature lovers, and everyone in between.

"The upgraded playpark and the broader improvements across the park highlight our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where everyone can connect with nature and enjoy quality time outdoors."

Hunter McClelland (2) enjoying the farmyard themed park.

Hunter McClelland (2) enjoying the farmyard themed park.

Twins Zoe and Erin Gillespie (3) had their faces painted.

Twins Zoe and Erin Gillespie (3) had their faces painted.

Cal McArthur (5) takes a turn on the zip line.

Cal McArthur (5) takes a turn on the zip line.

Maia McArthur (11) and Stephen Tortora (8) try out the new playpark.

Maia McArthur (11) and Stephen Tortora (8) try out the new playpark.

