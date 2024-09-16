In pictures: Celebratory launch for upgraded play facilities at Muiravonside Country Park

The new facility, which first opened to young visitors earlier this summer, was possible thanks to an investment of £228,000, including £60,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The project was guided by community feedback with the new park including popular play equipment including swings, a zip line, climbing frame, slides and natural pay elements like boulders and logs. There’s also sensory and inclusive equipment.

On Saturday a celebratory launch event took place with visitors able to enjoy the new playpark as well as a bouncy castle, face painting and goody bags.

There was also a competition running to name the carved owl statue in the sensory garden.

The upgrade of the playpark is part of a wider £783,000 investment in Muiravonside Country Park over the past two years.

Beyond the play area, £122,000 has been allocated to Newparks Farm improvements, enhancing facilities with £40,000 also sourced from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The park has also seen substantial path and access improvements, with £343,000 fully funded by the Cycling Walking Safer Routes programme and EB Scotland.

In addition, £90,000 has been directed towards various country park enhancements, ensuring a more accessible and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s Depute Leader said: "Investing in Muiravonside Country Park is not just about enhancing play facilities, it's about creating a vibrant, accessible space that truly reflects the needs and desires of our community.

"This major investment, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and other key partners, ensures that Muiravonside remains a favourite destination for families, nature lovers, and everyone in between.

"The upgraded playpark and the broader improvements across the park highlight our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where everyone can connect with nature and enjoy quality time outdoors."

1 . Muiravonside playpark celebrations Hunter McClelland (2) enjoying the farmyard themed park. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Muiravonside playpark celebrations Twins Zoe and Erin Gillespie (3) had their faces painted. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Muiravonside playpark celebrations Cal McArthur (5) takes a turn on the zip line. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4 . Muiravonside playpark celebrations Maia McArthur (11) and Stephen Tortora (8) try out the new playpark. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales