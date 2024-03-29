In pictures: Celebrations as Elite Evolution cheer and dance qualify for US event

The members of Elite Evolution Dance and Cheer’s eight to 12 year group will be heading over the Atlantic next April after their success at a competition earlier this month in Motherwell.

Taking part in the ICE Sub Zero competition in Motherwell they took first place and were named overall grand champions for the event.

Head coach Vikki Hogg said: “The determination and commitment these girls have is truly inspirational. We had an issue with their music cutting out a few counts in. But they didn’t even flinch and continued like professionals.”

Before they start planning their routines for next year – as well as launching a fundraising drive – the girls had a surprise party thrown for them at their studio in Abbotsinch Industrial Estate, Grangemouth, where they were able to enjoy cake, balloons and banners to mark their achievement.

Vikki, 30, who has been involved in cheerleading since she was 11, initially was a member of Falkirk Fusion before moving into coaching and working in Glasgow. But she always wanted to set up her own base to offer classes in cheer, dance and tumble. When premises became available at Abbotsinch Industrial Estate she launched Elite Evolution as a not for profit business.

Last April, six older members of the team flew to the US to represent Scotland at the International Cheer Union (ICU) 2023 Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships which took place in Orlando, Florida. Vikki accompanied them as a coach to the national team.

