In pictures: Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

The Christmas lunch in the community centre on Friday was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.
The senior citizens came together to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas.
The guests enjoyed an afternoon of musical entertainment and there was also a special visit from Santa himself.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the afternoon’s events.
1. Carronshore Christmas lunch
The annual Senior Citizens Lunch hosted by Carronshore Heritage Forum took place on Friday (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Carronshore Christmas lunch
All those local residents, aged 65 and over, were invited to attend the lunch. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Carronshore Christmas lunch
Guests enjoyed a three course lunch on Friday. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Carronshore Christmas lunch
It was an afternoon of festive celebrations. Photo: Michael Gillen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.