In pictures: Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:44 GMT
Festive celebrations for Carronshore residents aged over 65 were held last week.

The Christmas lunch in the community centre on Friday was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

The senior citizens came together to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas.

The guests enjoyed an afternoon of musical entertainment and there was also a special visit from Santa himself.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the afternoon’s events.

The annual Senior Citizens Lunch hosted by Carronshore Heritage Forum took place on Friday (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Carronshore Christmas lunch

The annual Senior Citizens Lunch hosted by Carronshore Heritage Forum took place on Friday (Pics: Michael Gillen)

All those local residents, aged 65 and over, were invited to attend the lunch.

Carronshore Christmas lunch

All those local residents, aged 65 and over, were invited to attend the lunch. Photo: Michael Gillen

Guests enjoyed a three course lunch on Friday.

Carronshore Christmas lunch

Guests enjoyed a three course lunch on Friday. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was an afternoon of festive celebrations.

Carronshore Christmas lunch

It was an afternoon of festive celebrations. Photo: Michael Gillen

