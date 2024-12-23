In pictures: Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

The Christmas lunch in the community centre on Friday was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

The senior citizens came together to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas.

The guests enjoyed an afternoon of musical entertainment and there was also a special visit from Santa himself.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the afternoon’s events.

