In pictures: Carronshore Primary's nativity, The Fleece Force!

The pupils in primaries one to three put on a fantastic show for parents, family and friends in the school hall in the run up to Christmas.
This year the youngsters performed ‘The Fleece Force’ which went down a treat with the audience.
The police sheep were busy looking after Bethlehem and making sure that only those who were there for the census were let in. However, as the nativity story unfolds this proves harder as shepherds, kings and angels all turn up.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images of the youngsters at their recent performance.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.