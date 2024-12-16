In pictures: Carronshore Primary's nativity, The Fleece Force!

The pupils in primaries one to three put on a fantastic show for parents, family and friends in the school hall in the run up to Christmas.

This year the youngsters performed ‘The Fleece Force’ which went down a treat with the audience.

The police sheep were busy looking after Bethlehem and making sure that only those who were there for the census were let in. However, as the nativity story unfolds this proves harder as shepherds, kings and angels all turn up.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images of the youngsters at their recent performance.

1 . Carronshore Primary Nativity The youngsters told the Christmas story through their production of The Fleece Force! Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Carronshore Primary Nativity Pupils performed their play for friends and family who had come to watch them. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Carronshore Primary Nativity The chorus were looking very festive. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Carronshore Primary Nativity Members of The Fleece Force! Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales