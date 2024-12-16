Youngsters in Primary 1-3 at Carronshore Primary performed The Fleece Force! (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Youngsters in Primary 1-3 at Carronshore Primary performed The Fleece Force! (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Carronshore Primary's nativity, The Fleece Force!

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:43 BST
Youngsters at Carronshore Primary were in fine voice when they performed their nativity recently.

The pupils in primaries one to three put on a fantastic show for parents, family and friends in the school hall in the run up to Christmas.

This year the youngsters performed ‘The Fleece Force’ which went down a treat with the audience.

The police sheep were busy looking after Bethlehem and making sure that only those who were there for the census were let in. However, as the nativity story unfolds this proves harder as shepherds, kings and angels all turn up.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images of the youngsters at their recent performance.

The youngsters told the Christmas story through their production of The Fleece Force!

The youngsters told the Christmas story through their production of The Fleece Force!

Pupils performed their play for friends and family who had come to watch them.

Pupils performed their play for friends and family who had come to watch them.

The chorus were looking very festive.

The chorus were looking very festive.

Members of The Fleece Force!

Members of The Fleece Force!

