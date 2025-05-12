In pictures: Carronshore marks VE Day 80

The Carronshore Heritage Forum had organised an event to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a remembrance service at the Carronshore war memorial.

The service, led by Reverend Andrew Moore of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church, was held at 7pm before those attending were invited to enjoy light refreshments at the Blackmill Inn & Kitchen.

People then gathered for a ‘Light of Peace’ parade, with participants making their way back to the war memorial while holding lights, torches and lanterns as part of a nationwide tribute.

The procession was led by young members of the Falkirk District Schools Pipe Band.

Another tribute was held on arrival at the memorial as across the UK beacons and lanterns were lit with flames representing the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

In a post on social media, the Carronshore Heritage Forum said: “We would like to pass on our heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you who joined us to commemorate VE 80 Day.

“Without your continuous support these events would not be the success that they are.

“A special thank you goes out to the Blackmill Bar and Kitchen along with their staff, once again we thank you one and all.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

1 . VE Day 80 The VE Day 80 event was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . VE Day 80 Awaiting the start of the Light of Peace parade. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . VE Day 80 The procession made its way from the Black Mill Inn & Kitchen to Carronshore war memorial. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . VE Day 80 Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and piper, Bryan Mackay lead the procession. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales