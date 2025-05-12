Lanterns, lights and torches represented the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.placeholder image
Lanterns, lights and torches represented the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.

In pictures: Carronshore marks VE Day 80

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th May 2025, 15:36 BST
A special event saw the Carronshore community come together on Thursday evening to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

The Carronshore Heritage Forum had organised an event to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a remembrance service at the Carronshore war memorial.

The service, led by Reverend Andrew Moore of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church, was held at 7pm before those attending were invited to enjoy light refreshments at the Blackmill Inn & Kitchen.

People then gathered for a ‘Light of Peace’ parade, with participants making their way back to the war memorial while holding lights, torches and lanterns as part of a nationwide tribute.

The procession was led by young members of the Falkirk District Schools Pipe Band.

Another tribute was held on arrival at the memorial as across the UK beacons and lanterns were lit with flames representing the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

In a post on social media, the Carronshore Heritage Forum said: “We would like to pass on our heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you who joined us to commemorate VE 80 Day.

“Without your continuous support these events would not be the success that they are.

“A special thank you goes out to the Blackmill Bar and Kitchen along with their staff, once again we thank you one and all.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

The VE Day 80 event was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

1. VE Day 80

The VE Day 80 event was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Awaiting the start of the Light of Peace parade.

2. VE Day 80

Awaiting the start of the Light of Peace parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The procession made its way from the Black Mill Inn & Kitchen to Carronshore war memorial.

3. VE Day 80

The procession made its way from the Black Mill Inn & Kitchen to Carronshore war memorial. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and piper, Bryan Mackay lead the procession.

4. VE Day 80

Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and piper, Bryan Mackay lead the procession. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Europe
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice