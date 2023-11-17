In pictures: Carronshore lollipop lady Anne Bell carries out her final school crossing patrol

A grandmother who has helped hundreds of children get to and from school has called it a day after 22 years.

Anne Bell was the popular school crossing patrol in Webster Avenue, Carronshore for over two decades. But she decided as her 66th birthday approached it was time to hang up her lollipop stick and say a final farewell to the many youngsters she saw safely across the road.

However, any plans to go quietly were not to be when many of the community turned out to say goodbye when she carried out her last crossing duties last Friday.

There were hugs, gifts and more than a few tears as lots of youngsters, their parents and others she had helped over the years surprised her.

Anne said: “I knew nothing about it and must admit that I was shocked. I’ve loved every minute of the job and seeing the children every day.

"When I started out with Falkirk Council 22 years ago crossing patrols worked for about 55 minutes in the morning, then again at lunchtime and half an hour at home time. But a few years ago they dropped the lunchtime slot as children weren’t going home for lunch.

"I’ve not minded being out in all weathers until last winter when I had a few bouts of ill health. That’s really what decided me to retire.”

Anne explained that she took on the job when her daughters – Lauryn, Alison and Louise – were young but loved it so much never wanted to leave.

She added: “I was a single mum with three young girls so this job was perfect for me as I was on holiday when they were off school.”

Anne was also guest of honour at a special assembly at Carronshore Primary School this week when she was presented with more messages and gifts.

She said the highlight was when the children were asked what being retired meant and one little boy quickly replied: “It shows you are getting old.”

Living in Carronshore she will still see many of the youngsters but is looking forward to spending more time with her family, including grandchildren Aira, ten, and six-year-old Tom.

She said: “I’m just sorry that I’ve not managed to stay on until Aria leaves Carronshore Primary but the time was right to go.”

