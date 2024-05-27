In pictures: Carronshore Community Hall open day fun

Jill Buchanan
Published 27th May 2024, 14:03 BST
A community turned out on Saturday to help safeguard their village hall.

An open day was held at Carronshore Community Hall as the group running it plans to take it over from Falkirk Council in what is called a Community Asset Transfer.

That means the volunteer committee will be totally responsible for the hall's upkeep and costs plus ensuring it is used seven days a week through a wide variety of lets.

"Carronshore Community Hall is the last remaining large place in the village for people to meet socially. Everything else has shut so we absolutely need to keep it open," says Committee chair Angie Bailey.

Saturday’s event saw lots of things for people of all ages to get involved with including games, entertainment and a number of stalls.

The hall committee received generous funding to run the event from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Angie added: "Collaborating with local groups and residents and listening to local voices is key to the hall's survival so we genuinely wanted to hear what new things we can put on in it for them.”

Someone's happy they've landed a duck.

Fun on the bouncy castle.

Time to get crafty at the crochet stall.

A DJ was at the door of the community centre to encourage people to attend.

