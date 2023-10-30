In pictures: Carron and Carronshore Gala's Halloween Party 2023

Witches, cats, ghouls, skeletons, The Mask and The Simpsons were among those attending a party in Carronshore on Saturday.

Locals got into the spirit of Hallowe’en and donned fancy dress for the Hallowe’en party organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala committee.

The family friendly disco at Carronshore Community Centre proved popular with the locals, selling out in advance.

It was an afternoon of dancing and party games for all. There were prizes for the best costume – for children and adults – and a prize for the best pumpkin.

In a post on Facebook, the gala committee said: “Big thanks to everyone who came along to our Halloween disco, we had over 160 people turn up and as a result we managed to raise a whopping £742.30 to put towards our gala day. Thanks for all the effort from everyone and thanks to Kevin from Miracles Disco for putting on a show.”

Photographer Alan Murray captured these photographs from the afternoon of spooktacular fun.

