In pictures: Carmuirs Primary pupils hold sponsored bounce to fund beach trip

Youngsters at Carmuirs Primary had great fun this week when a bouncy castle was set up in the school – and it was all in a good cause.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST

The Camelon pupils were taking part in a sponsored bounce organised by the school and the parent council to help pay for a school trip.

Shirley Anne Clubb, principal teacher, said: “At Carmuirs we understand the difficult financial times we are living in and we strive to reduce the cost of the school day for all, whilst still offering the best learning experiences we can.

"We are always looking for fun ways to raise funds and this term the school and parent council are holding a sponsored bounce to pay for buses to take every child and staff member from nursery to P7, to the beach.

"Health and wellbeing is at the core of everything we do and our beach trip will be a day to celebrate our year of learning, making great memories and having fun together.”

Flying high at the fundraising event in the Camelon primary. Photo: Michael Gillen

Waiting patiently on their turn to take part. Photo: Michael Gillen

Jumping to fundraise for a trip to the beach. Photo: Michael Gillen

When will it be our turn could be what these youngsters are saying. Photo: Michael Gillen

