In pictures: Callum Beattie and Red Hot Chilli Pipers perform at Kelpies 10 concert in Falkirk's Helix Park

Members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band had played earlier in the day on the esplanade, but in the evening they were invited on stage to play alongside the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Then headline act Callum Beattie asked them to join him on stage to play at the end of the show.

Earlier the crowd had enjoyed a warm up DJ set from The Bothy Society showcasing its many artists spanning Scottish traditional and folk music including Findlay Napier, HEISK, Evie Waddell and Man of Minch. Evening celebrations also included a screening of Walid Salhab’s ‘The Kelpies,’ a short anniversary film and a fire show from Pyroceltica.

Then it was on to the main acts: musician, DJ and producer Rebecca Vasmant with her ensemble, and the world’s most famous bagpipe band, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who performed a set of their groundbreaking ‘Bagrock’, a fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems.

Then it was time for up and coming Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie who played a 60-minute set for the appreciative audience who packed into the park to see the stage positioned in front of the multi-coloured illuminated Kelpies.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Since their original construction, The Kelpies have brought millions of visitors from Scotland, the UK and across the globe to witness these iconic structures that feature so prominently on our local landscape.

"The Kelpies 10 event has been a great way to celebrate their presence and ensure the interest that they generate continues for decades to come.”

Scottish Canals’ chief executive officer John Paterson said: “Scottish Canals had a vision to create a piece of art at the eastern gateway to Scotland’s historic Forth & Clyde Canal.

“The Kelpies pay homage to the working horses of Scotland which used to pull barges along Scotland’s canals and worked in fields in the area where they now stand. Now almost a decade on and these magnificent works of art are global waterways icons attracting thousands of visitors to Scotland each year.

“The Kelpies 10 event has been a fantastic celebration of ten years of the magnificent Kelpies, and we have been delighted that so many visitors have been able to enjoy the numerous family friendly events throughout the day, culminating in the first ever live concert at the Kelpies, with some really impressive performances. We are looking forward to the next ten years as we continue to make better lives by the water.”

