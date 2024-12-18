Pupils at California Primary School entertained family and friends in the school hall on Monday with their Christmas Cake and Carol Concert. (Pic: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Pupils at California Primary School entertained family and friends in the school hall on Monday with their Christmas Cake and Carol Concert. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: California Primary's Christmas cake and carol concert

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:24 BST
Youngsters at California Primary School helped get everyone into the Christmas spirit with their festive performances.

The school’s pupils put on a Christmas cake and carol concert for parents and carers this week.

Each of the year groups performed two festive songs for the audience gathered in the school hall on Monday.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

The concert saw each year group perform two festive songs.

Cake and Carol Concert

The concert saw each year group perform two festive songs.

Pupils in P3/4 sang Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Last Christmas.

Cake and Carol Concert

Pupils in P3/4 sang Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Last Christmas.

The pupils enjoyed taking to the stage for their songs.

Cake and Carol Concert

The pupils enjoyed taking to the stage for their songs.

The pupils had been working hard to learn their songs.

Cake and Carol Concert

The pupils had been working hard to learn their songs.

