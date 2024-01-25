In pictures: California Primary pupils host an entertaining Burns afternoon

Joining people around the world on January 25 celebrating the birth of Robert Burns, the primary seven pupils entertained their families and friends with music, song and poetry.

There was also some dancing and piping from the talented classmates.

Their afternoon was rounded off with what else but those Scottish staples – shortbread and Irn-bru – which they invited their delighted audience to join them for refreshments.

California PS Burns afternoon Pupils in Primary Seven enjoying their Burns afternoon.

California PS Burns afternoon A see you Jimmy hat proudly worn by one pupil.

California PS Burns afternoon Time for a song.