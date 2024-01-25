News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: California Primary pupils host an entertaining Burns afternoon

Pupils at California Primary School held a Burns afternoon to celebrate Scotland’s national bard.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT

Joining people around the world on January 25 celebrating the birth of Robert Burns, the primary seven pupils entertained their families and friends with music, song and poetry.

There was also some dancing and piping from the talented classmates.

Their afternoon was rounded off with what else but those Scottish staples – shortbread and Irn-bru – which they invited their delighted audience to join them for refreshments.

Pupils in Primary Seven enjoying their Burns afternoon,

1. California PS Burns afternoon

Pupils in Primary Seven enjoying their Burns afternoon, Photo: Michael Gillen

A see you Jimmy hat proudly worn by one pupil.

2. California PS Burns afternoon

A see you Jimmy hat proudly worn by one pupil. Photo: Michael Gillen

Time for a song.

3. California PS Burns afternoon

Time for a song. Photo: Michael Gillen

The pupils had been busy learning lots of the works of Burns.

4. California PS Burns afternoon

The pupils had been busy learning lots of the works of Burns. Photo: Michael Gillen

