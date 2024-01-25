In pictures: California Primary pupils host an entertaining Burns afternoon
Pupils at California Primary School held a Burns afternoon to celebrate Scotland’s national bard.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Joining people around the world on January 25 celebrating the birth of Robert Burns, the primary seven pupils entertained their families and friends with music, song and poetry.
There was also some dancing and piping from the talented classmates.
Their afternoon was rounded off with what else but those Scottish staples – shortbread and Irn-bru – which they invited their delighted audience to join them for refreshments.
1 / 4