In pictures: California Primary Cake and Carol Concert

Youngsters at California Primary School entertained family and friends with their annual festive concert.

Pupils and staff had been busy rehearsing for their Christmas cake and carol concert which took place in the school on Tuesday.

The delighted audience applauded all their hard work as they performed the well-known musical numbers.

And there was an added bonus that cake was provided.

Here’s a selection of photographs taken by Michael Gillen during the performance.

