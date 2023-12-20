News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: California Primary Cake and Carol Concert

Youngsters at California Primary School entertained family and friends with their annual festive concert.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT

Pupils and staff had been busy rehearsing for their Christmas cake and carol concert which took place in the school on Tuesday.

The delighted audience applauded all their hard work as they performed the well-known musical numbers.

And there was an added bonus that cake was provided.

Here’s a selection of photographs taken by Michael Gillen during the performance.

Heidi, Pippa and Amelia were the welcoming committee for the school event.

Heidi, Pippa and Amelia were the welcoming committee for the school event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Let the singing begin.

Let the singing begin. Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils are decked out in their Christmas colour scheme.

Pupils are decked out in their Christmas colour scheme. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some very fetching headgear.

Some very fetching headgear. Photo: Michael Gillen

