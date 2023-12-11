In pictures: Boys' Brigade members from across Falkirk district in Larbert carol concert
Getting into the Christmas spirit at the weekend were members of the Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade.
Their annual Carol Service took place in Larbert Old Parish Church on Friday evening.
As well as youngsters from the Anchors, Junior, Company and Senior sections, leaders and parents were also in attendance in the church at Larbert Cross.
Gifts were placed under the Christmas tree, Christingle oranges were lit and there were readings, along with lots of carol singing, to ensure everyone knew the true meaning of Christmas.
