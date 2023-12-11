News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

In pictures: Boys' Brigade members from across Falkirk district in Larbert carol concert

Getting into the Christmas spirit at the weekend were members of the Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

Their annual Carol Service took place in Larbert Old Parish Church on Friday evening.

As well as youngsters from the Anchors, Junior, Company and Senior sections, leaders and parents were also in attendance in the church at Larbert Cross.

Gifts were placed under the Christmas tree, Christingle oranges were lit and there were readings, along with lots of carol singing, to ensure everyone knew the true meaning of Christmas.

The Falkirk & District Battalion Christmas Carol Concert is about to get underway in Larbert Old Church.

1. Boys' Brigade Carol Service

The Falkirk & District Battalion Christmas Carol Concert is about to get underway in Larbert Old Church. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Time for a catch up of the Falkirk Herald before the service begins.

2. Boys' Brigade Carol Service

Time for a catch up of the Falkirk Herald before the service begins. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Everyone is welcomed to the festive service.

3. Boys' Brigade Carol Service

Everyone is welcomed to the festive service. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Getting into the Christmas spirit by singing carols.

4. Boys' Brigade Carol Service

Getting into the Christmas spirit by singing carols. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LarbertBoys' BrigadeFalkirkChristmas