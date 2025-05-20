In pictures: Boys' Brigade King's Badges presented to youngsters in Falkirk, Larbert and Grangemouth

For many, this is the first time that King’s Badges have been presented to members since replacing the Queen’s Badge in September 2024 which members achieved for almost 70 years.

The King's Badge is the highest honour awarded in The Boys’ Brigade and is awarded to senior members of the organisation who already hold the President’s Badge and complete a series of significant requirements, including voluntary service and a residential programme.

Members of 1st Falkirk company held their presentation night in Grahamston United Church hall with three King’s Badges and three President’s Badges presented.

Receiving their King’s Badge from David Mitchell, former Bo’ness Academy head teacher, were Adam Murray, aged 16, and Ciaran Benei and Gregor Sinclair, both aged 17.

President's Badges were presented to Ross Allison, 14, Connor McDonald, 15, and Harry Strathearn, 14.

At 2nd Larbert’s presentation event, the first King’s Badge was presented by Colonel Charles Wallace, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, to 16-year-old Ben Schofield.

Earlier this month, 7th Falkirk company held their annual display at Falkirk Baptists Church where two youngsters were presented with their President’s Badges and four received their King’s Badge. They were Andrew Wilson, Callum Wakeman, Callum Hawkins and Sean Brown with Harry Johnson the inspecting officer.

There were lots of firsts in Grangemouth when the new company 1st Grangemouth connected to the new Parkview Church held its parents’ night. Liam Differ received his King’s Badge from Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth.

1 . The Boy's Brigade The King's Badge is the highest award a member of The Boys' Brigade can hold. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . The Boy's Brigade At 1st Falkirk Boys' Brigade presentation, left to right, Douglas Penny; Ross Allison; Connor McDonald; Adam Murray; Ciaran Benei; Gregor Sinclair; Harry Strathearn and David Mitchell, former Bo'ness Academy head teacher. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . The Boy's Brigade 1st Falkirk's three King's men: Adam Murray; Ciaran Benei and Gregor Sinclair. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . The Boy's Brigade Colonel Charles Wallace, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk presents the King's Badge to 16-year-old Ben Schofield. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales