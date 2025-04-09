In pictures: Bowhouse Does Disney

This year the young people brought a number of favourite Disney films to life with ‘Bowhouse Does Disney’.

All year groups took part in the special celebration at the end of term which featured performances from The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Moana, The Little Mermaid and High School Musical.

The audience gathered in the school hall were very impressed with the show and appreciated everyone’s hard work.

Charlotte McManus, depute headteacher, said: “At Bowhouse we value personalisation and choice. We therefore asked the children what they would like our Spring performance theme to be. The majority of children chose “Bowhouse does Disney”.

"As a staff we felt this was a perfect choice as it sets us up beautifully for the children’s day Disney theme chosen by our Queen Fearne White.

“The Bowhouse teachers used the Lion King, Jungle Book, Moana, High School Musical and The Little Mermaid as contexts for learning this term.

"Children have engaged in expressive arts, designing and creating their own costumes, learning their lines, supporting with the script, choreography and staging.

"The children have been so enthusiastic about their context for learning we even had a rainforest created in our corridors as children were so engaged in learning about the jungle where Mowgli came from.

"Our children love to lead their learning and the most enjoyment comes from contexts which capture their interest.”

Herald photographer captured these images from the pupils’ performance.

1 . Bowhouse Does Disney The year groups each performed elements of different Disney films.

2 . Bowhouse Does Disney P5/4M and P5/4W performed The Lion King.

3 . Bowhouse Does Disney All the animals from the African savannah could be found amidst P5/4M and P5/4W's performance.

4 . Bowhouse Does Disney Simba and his uncle, Scar.