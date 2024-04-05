In pictures: Bouncing celebrations as Westquarter Primary achieves its Silver Rights Respecting School Award

The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school, with the Silver award being given to those that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

Westquarter Primary has been working with UNICEF since 2019 and the school celebrated the achievement in reaching Silver with an event for pupils and staff on the last day of term.

There was a bouncy castle and an inflatable slide for everyone to enjoy.

Pupils and staff were to ‘dress to express’ themselves on the last day of term ahead of the holidays as over the last few weeks the whole school has been focusing on neurodiversity in the lead up to National Neurodiversity Week.

They had been looking at autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia and dyspraxia with an assembly and invited guest speakers.

With World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, during the holidays, the school marked the occasion early.

Photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images of everyone enjoying the inflatables.

