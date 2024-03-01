In pictures: Bonnybridge youngsters clean up nature reserve

In just two hours scouts, cubs and beavers from the 27th Bonnybridge Scout Group and explorers form the North Star unit along with leaders and parents, unearthed a mountain of rubbish.

It included glass bottles, cans, plastic bags, a play castle, vapes, parts from a car, a clothes dryer, a metal trolley and chocolate wrappers.

The scout group accepted an invitation from nature reserve ranger Fiona Wishart, who has been instrumental in involving the scout group and explorers in a range of activities, from planting trees and bushes to cutting back vegetation and creating wildlife habitats.

Helen Smith, group scout leader for the 27th , said: “All the young people worked very hard to clear so much rubbish. It was shocking how much had been dumped in the reserve which is a haven for wildlife.

“The cubs and beavers were particularly disgusted by all the beer cans and alcohol bottles which had been left. I think it made them realise how thoughtless some people are.

“I hope the litter pick does make a difference and maybe makes people take their rubbish home and helps them appreciate what they have on their doorsteps.”

Following Falkirk Council’s decision to offload hundreds of its buildings and amenities and the threatened closure and demolition of the Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, the future of

the 27th Scout Group currently hangs in the balance.

