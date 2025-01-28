In pictures: Bonnybridge service marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

The commemoration event was held in the village’s Memorial Gardens on the day of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on January 27, each year sees people across the world remember the six million Jewish people killed by the Nazis during the Second World War.

The theme for this year’s commemorations was ‘For a Better Future’.

The local event in Bonnybridge was organised by local councillor Billy Buchanan, and saw representatives from local schools take part in the short service. Piper Kevin McLean played as part of the service, and local singer Georgina McKenzie sang during the event.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images at the event on Monday morning.

Holocaust Memorial Day Councillor Billy Buchanan had organised the event in Bonnybridge.

Holocaust Memorial Day Piper Kevin McLean played at the event.

Holocaust Memorial Day The service took place on Monday, January 27.