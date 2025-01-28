A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Bonnybridge's Memorial Gardens on Monday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Bonnybridge's Memorial Gardens on Monday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Bonnybridge's Memorial Gardens on Monday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Bonnybridge service marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:04 BST
A special service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Bonnybridge on Monday.

The commemoration event was held in the village’s Memorial Gardens on the day of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on January 27, each year sees people across the world remember the six million Jewish people killed by the Nazis during the Second World War.

The theme for this year’s commemorations was ‘For a Better Future’.

The local event in Bonnybridge was organised by local councillor Billy Buchanan, and saw representatives from local schools take part in the short service. Piper Kevin McLean played as part of the service, and local singer Georgina McKenzie sang during the event.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images at the event on Monday morning.

Councillor Billy Buchanan had organised the event in Bonnybridge.

1. Holocaust Memorial Day

Councillor Billy Buchanan had organised the event in Bonnybridge. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Piper Kevin McLean played at the event.

2. Holocaust Memorial Day

Piper Kevin McLean played at the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The service took place on Monday, January 27.

3. Holocaust Memorial Day

The service took place on Monday, January 27. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
People gathered in the gardens for the short service.

4. Holocaust Memorial Day

People gathered in the gardens for the short service. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice