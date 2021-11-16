In Pictures: Bonnybridge remembers its fallen heroes

Following a parade from the Bonnybridge Community Centre, in Bridge Street, at 12.20pm and to the Memorial Park, in High Street, people gathered for a short service and wreath laying ceremony to remember those who gave their lives for their country.
The ceremony was a chance for youngsters to pay tribute to fallen heroes
Bonnybridge residents young and old laid wreaths at the war memorial
Bonnybridge residents take part in a short parade to the village war memorial
A very young Bonnybridge resident joins her mum on the march to the memorial
