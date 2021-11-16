Residents gathered at Bonnybridge War Memorial to remember those who gave their lives for their country

In Pictures: Bonnybridge remembers its fallen heroes

It was an emotional Sunday afternoon in Bonnybridge as the village took the time to honour Armed Forces personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice and photographer Alan Murray was there to capture the poignant moments for all time.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:10 pm

Following a parade from the Bonnybridge Community Centre, in Bridge Street, at 12.20pm and to the Memorial Park, in High Street, people gathered for a short service and wreath laying ceremony to remember those who gave their lives for their country.

1. Bonnybridge Remembrance 2021

The ceremony was a chance for youngsters to pay tribute to fallen heroes

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

2. Bonnybridge Remembrance 2021

Bonnybridge residents young and old laid wreaths at the war memorial

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

3. Bonnybridge Remembrance 2021

Bonnybridge residents take part in a short parade to the village war memorial

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

4. Bonnybridge Remembrance 2021

A very young Bonnybridge resident joins her mum on the march to the memorial

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
Armed Forces
Next Page
Page 1 of 3