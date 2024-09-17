The event on Sunday once again proved popular.The event on Sunday once again proved popular.
In pictures: Bo'ness Transport Festival proves another hit

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:03 GMT
The annual Bo’ness Transport Festival drew in the crowds once again on Sunday.

The event, organised by BUZZness is popular with families and vehicle enthusiasts of all ages.

A wide variety of vehicles were on display around the town centre’s streets for the day.

It was a chance to see everything from sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, buses and motorbikes.

As well as all the modes of transport on show, there was also live music from rockabilly and blues duo Mississippi Red, refreshments and a fun fair for the younger visitors.

The festival is the latest community event to be organised by the BUZZness team, who are all volunteers, and comes following another successful Foreshore Fun Day earlier this summer.

Organisers have hailed the event another success and have expressed their thanks to everyone who made the day possible.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the day.

This year there was a bike show sponsored by Muddy Beach Bikes as part of the day.

This year there was a bike show sponsored by Muddy Beach Bikes as part of the day.

A wide range of vehicles were on display.

A wide range of vehicles were on display.

The annual transport festival returned to the town centre on Sunday.

The annual transport festival returned to the town centre on Sunday.

There was live music from Mississippi Red.

There was live music from Mississippi Red.

