In pictures: Bo'ness schools 'play for Jay' in football tournament in memory of former pupil

Youngsters from primary schools across Bo’ness took part in a football tournament recently in memory of a former pupil.

The Play for Jay tournament took place at Newtown Park in Bo’ness on June 15 in memory of Jay Young. Jay was a pupil at the town’s Deanburn Primary, who loved football.

After he tragically passed away on March 3, 2014, his family introduced the Play for Jay tournament in 2015 in his memory. Taking place annually, the tournament was intended for children who, like Jay, struggled with sports at times due to illness or disabilities.

Pupils from all of the Bo’ness cluster schools were involved in the day with teams from Kinneil Primary, Deanburn Primary, Grange Primary, St Mary's Primary and Bo'ness Public Primary.

Clare Doherty, organiser of the cluster schools football, said: “This year was a very mixed ability range of children who were invited to play, but each of them played their best and had a great time. The tournament was to Play in Jay’s memory as well as to introduce the younger children across Bo’ness to cluster football. It was a fantastic day with all the children having a lovely time across the year groups.”

The children – and spectators – started the event with a minute’s applause for Jay and his family and they ended the game holding a banner of balloons in the cluster school colours.

Jay’s gran Lesley Young, mum Emma Young and brother Logan presented the trophy to this year’s winning team – Bo’ness Public Primary.

