Pupils from Bo'ness schools came together for an Easter football tournament, sponsored by Bo'ness Spice. Pictures: Michael Gillen.
In pictures: Bo'ness schools on the ball for Easter football tournament

Youngsters from primary schools in Bo’ness came together last week for an Easter football tournament.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:19 BST

The event saw teams from the Bo’ness cluster – Bo’ness Public, Deanburn, Grange, Kinneil and St Mary’s primaries – play against each other in the competition which before the Covid pandemic was held annually. This was the first time it has been held since the pandemic.

Each school fielded both boys and girls teams.

The pupils came together for the tournament at the town’s Newtown Park thanks to sponsorship from Bo’ness Spice.

Owner of Bo’ness Spice Mohammed Abbas was present for the tournament last Thursday afternoon.

Clare Doherty, acting principal teacher at Kinneil Primary and one of the organisers of the event, said: “The children from across the cluster were thrilled to be chosen to represent their schools and worked very hard on the pitch to show their best football skills. It was wonderful to see such a great turn out in the spectators’ stand and the atmosphere was friendly and fun among all who attended.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Newtown Park for allowing us to have our cluster games, and to train, on their pitch. Without this facility it would be very difficult for us to have a venue to host such events.

"We would also like to thank Mohammad from Bo’ness Spice for his kind donation to Newtown Park in order for the cluster schools to have such regular access to the grounds to play.

“Although all teams worked hard and played well we had a first and second place from each category that were outright winners based on their wins and goals.”

In the girls competition Grange Primary came first with St Mary’s second.

In the boys 1 competition it was Kinneil who were the winners and Grange were second.

Similarly in the boys 2 competition, Kinneil were first and Grange second.

The tournament took place at Newtown Park.

1. Bo'ness cluster Easter tournament

The tournament took place at Newtown Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Teams from the town's five primary schools took part.

2. Bo'ness cluster Easter tournament

Teams from the town's five primary schools took part. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters from Bo'ness Public Primary School, Deanburn Primary School, Grange Primary School, Kinneil Primary School and St Mary's RC Primary School all took part.

3. Bo'ness cluster Easter tournament

Youngsters from Bo'ness Public Primary School, Deanburn Primary School, Grange Primary School, Kinneil Primary School and St Mary's RC Primary School all took part. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was the first time the event had taken place since before the Covid pandemic.

4. Bo'ness cluster Easter tournament

It was the first time the event had taken place since before the Covid pandemic. Photo: Michael Gillen

